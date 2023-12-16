Barclays PLC Acquires 83,960 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Loews worth $25,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Loews by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Loews by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:L opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.81. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $70.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

