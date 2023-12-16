Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,688 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of Evergy worth $26,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.53. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $65.39.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

