Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,229 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco worth $22,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 214,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 143,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 796,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,438,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Invesco from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Invesco

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.