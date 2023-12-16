Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 880.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,687,939 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311,880 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.33% of Southwestern Energy worth $22,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 80,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 184.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

SWN opened at $6.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

