Barclays PLC Buys 186,674 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 138.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,674 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of Eastman Chemical worth $26,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,305,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 777,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,553,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,359,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.69.
Eastman Chemical Price Performance
Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $88.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.87.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.
Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.
Eastman Chemical Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
