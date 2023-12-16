Barclays PLC Buys 50,201 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 410.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,201 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IVV opened at $473.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $444.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $475.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

