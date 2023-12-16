Barclays PLC Decreases Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,618 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Whirlpool worth $21,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 716.7% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $118.99 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $160.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.70%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

