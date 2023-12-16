Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,523 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $24,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,045,000 after buying an additional 610,612 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,203,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,294,000 after buying an additional 758,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,855,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,487,000 after buying an additional 787,687 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average is $62.46. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $66.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59.

Several research firms recently commented on CCEP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.