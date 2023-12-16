Barclays PLC Has $24.76 Million Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,555,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495,393 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of NIO worth $24,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in NIO by 34.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 398,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 102,520 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 5.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NIO by 38.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 92,877 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

