Barclays PLC Has $25.22 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,278,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,807 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Kimco Realty worth $25,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,351,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

KIM opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

