Barclays PLC Has $25.30 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,503,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,031 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $25,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,249,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,923 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,080,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.28. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

