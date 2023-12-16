Barclays PLC Has $25.61 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,519 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $25,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 2.0 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

