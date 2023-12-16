Barclays PLC Has $26.41 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,275 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Atlassian worth $26,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, Director Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, Director Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $34,219.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,622,324.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 344,433 shares of company stock valued at $65,429,577. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.18.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $229.56 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $116.40 and a 1-year high of $231.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of -117.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

