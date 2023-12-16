Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 519.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,618 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.50% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $24,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.91. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

