Barclays PLC Invests $22.55 Million in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 313,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,549,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.25% of Fortune Brands Innovations as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBIN. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $80.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average is $66.57.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBIN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

