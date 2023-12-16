Barclays PLC Invests $22.68 Million in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 246,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,676,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 79,492.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,345,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,413,985,000 after acquiring an additional 340,916,185 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $403,074,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,871,000 after buying an additional 3,284,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,655,000 after buying an additional 2,785,988 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,754,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,280 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $94.66 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $95.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average is $91.25.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

