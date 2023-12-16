Barclays PLC Purchases 116,998 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,998 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $25,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $60.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.