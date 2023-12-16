Barclays PLC Purchases 132,338 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,338 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $21,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,965,000 after acquiring an additional 63,872 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,788,000 after acquiring an additional 338,896 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,531,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,490,000 after acquiring an additional 809,779 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AZN opened at $64.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.73 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

