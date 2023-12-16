Barclays PLC Purchases 70,049 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,049 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $28,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Nur Nicholson sold 20,350 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $900,894.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nur Nicholson sold 20,350 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $900,894.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,353 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average is $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.96. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

