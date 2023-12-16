Barclays PLC Raises Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 616.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,502 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.67% of Freshpet worth $21,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Freshpet by 9.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 12.8% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,731,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,597,000 after buying an additional 196,747 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,289,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,298,000 after buying an additional 275,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter worth about $175,000.

Shares of FRPT opened at $84.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.19 and a beta of 1.11. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.10.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRPT. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.14.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

