Barclays PLC Raises Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,921 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $21,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 229.2% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE SWK opened at $98.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.89, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Zelman & Associates raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

