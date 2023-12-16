Barclays PLC Sells 546,868 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,868 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of HF Sinclair worth $22,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Campion Asset Management raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.09.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $55.98 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,221. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

