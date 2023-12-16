Barrington Research Comments on Methode Electronics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methode Electronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 11th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Methode Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

MEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

MEI stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $801.76 million, a P/E ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.04. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 117.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,220,000 after buying an additional 429,841 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 26.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Methode Electronics

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda bought 23,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $506,741.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,741. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Stories

