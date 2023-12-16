Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BASFY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Basf from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Basf from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Basf from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has a consensus rating of Hold.

BASFY stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Basf has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.13 billion for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Basf

(Get Free Report)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

