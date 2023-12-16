Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 34 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 94.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $482.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $441.99 and a 200-day moving average of $436.03. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $484.49. The company has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

