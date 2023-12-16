Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 134 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 115.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.6% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.84.

NYSE:ACN opened at $343.76 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $346.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.46. The company has a market capitalization of $215.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

