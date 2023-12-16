Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 138 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

GE stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.99 and its 200 day moving average is $112.10. The stock has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $123.67.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.64.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

