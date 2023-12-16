Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 220 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PRU opened at $103.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

