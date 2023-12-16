Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 50 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of FedEx by 144.8% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $281.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.56. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $162.61 and a 52-week high of $284.52.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

