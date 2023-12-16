Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 969 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,920.2% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $26.18.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

