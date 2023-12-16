Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $37,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Humana by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 20,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $14,452,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $99,470,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 24,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.

Humana Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE HUM opened at $461.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $500.28 and its 200 day moving average is $482.22.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

