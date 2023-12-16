Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $93,000 Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 103.1% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 151,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,247 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,038,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 822.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,081,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,061 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,325,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 158.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,008,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,082 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDXJ stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

