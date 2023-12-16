Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $98,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,173,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,957,000 after buying an additional 98,656 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $116.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.