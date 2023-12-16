Baystate Wealth Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 117,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 227,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $311.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29,728.25% and a negative return on equity of 118.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Debbane bought 508,306 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $579,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,034.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Lonnel Coats purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 914,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,076.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Debbane purchased 508,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $579,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 849,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,034.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 757,126 shares of company stock valued at $837,353 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

