Baystate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Telos by 2,569.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telos by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,705,000 after purchasing an additional 321,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Telos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telos by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,666,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

TLS opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $275.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.91. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

