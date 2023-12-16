Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,528 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 154.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBTC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 285,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 1,306.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

EBTC opened at $31.70 on Friday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $45,318.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,670,031.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.