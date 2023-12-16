Baystate Wealth Management LLC Takes $79,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $142.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $91.74 and a 52-week high of $143.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.17.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

