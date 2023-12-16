Baystate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $95.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.82 and a 200 day moving average of $87.70. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $76.73 and a one year high of $100.26.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

