Baystate Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OSK opened at $107.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.71. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $108.58.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

