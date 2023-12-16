Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BEAM. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. SVB Leerink downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.08.

BEAM stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,943 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $836,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 36.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

