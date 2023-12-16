Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.61

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.61 and last traded at $64.40, with a volume of 15743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $812.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.34%. Equities analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

In other news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bel Fuse news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $139,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,285. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

