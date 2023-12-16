Benchmark Begins Coverage on Arrowroot Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Arrowroot Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARRW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Arrowroot Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARRW opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowroot Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARRW. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 246.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 816,631 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,644,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,555,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 818,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 199,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.