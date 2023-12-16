Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Purchases $122,345,231.82 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,149,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,200,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,100,729,178.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35.

On Monday, October 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40.

On Monday, October 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $41,040,895.40.

On Friday, September 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $82,961,293.20.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $34,739,662.16.

On Monday, September 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,415,633 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $37,330,242.21.

On Friday, September 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,333,730 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $35,743,964.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,668,707 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $45,388,830.40.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRK-A opened at $544,478.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $533,050.68.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

