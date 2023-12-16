Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Acquires $995,529.47 in Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 4,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.27 per share, for a total transaction of $995,529.47. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,043,554.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, December 15th, Sardar Biglari bought 521 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.23 per share, for a total transaction of $149,125.83.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Sardar Biglari bought 1,429 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $343,545.89.

Shares of BH stock opened at $171.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.78 and a 200 day moving average of $176.41. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $218.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Biglari ( NYSE:BH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($195.55) EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BH. TheStreet cut shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Biglari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Biglari during the first quarter valued at $1,143,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Biglari during the second quarter valued at $1,301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biglari during the first quarter valued at $733,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Biglari during the third quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Biglari by 15.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

