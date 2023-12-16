BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.65.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $97.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

