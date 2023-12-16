Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$18.25

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.06.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDT

Bird Construction Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$14.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.16. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$7.10 and a 1 year high of C$14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$758.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.12. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of C$783.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$737.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.6561404 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.