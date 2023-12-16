Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 1,300 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.69.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $370.73 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.72 and its 200 day moving average is $339.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.