Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 29th

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BGB stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $11.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie bought 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,646.40. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,069.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

