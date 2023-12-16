BMO Capital Markets Boosts Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$18.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$12.20 to C$11.70 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.53.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The firm has a market cap of C$3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.21. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$10.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.81.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$329.04 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.7177585 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total transaction of C$179,737.85. In related news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,362 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$128,840.15. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total value of C$179,737.85. Insiders have sold a total of 61,813 shares of company stock valued at $996,636 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

