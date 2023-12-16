BMO Capital Markets Boosts Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$22.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LUG. Cormark upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 price objective on Lundin Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.67.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

LUG stock opened at C$16.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$11.79 and a 12-month high of C$19.42.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$283.31 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.369898 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.43%.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

